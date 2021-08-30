ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Product recall alert issued for range of pizza and garlic bread

Stock Image. Pizza and garlic bread recall notice
A number of products from the Donnybrook Fair Pizzas and Garlic Flatbread range have been recalled due to mislabelling.
The incorrect use-by day was used on the packaging, according to an alert issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) on Monday.
The implicated batch code in 236, with a use-by date incorrectly listed as September 29, 2021 and the country of origin being Ireland.
The FSAI alert is as follows: "Morehampton Foods is recalling the above batches of its Donnybrook Fair Pizzas and Garlic Flatbread due to mislabelling with the incorrect use-by date of 29/09/2021.
"The correct use-by date for the implicated batches is 29/08/2021. The implicated batches may be unsafe to eat after 29/08/2021.
"Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches."
