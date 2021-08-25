Kill school pupils bury time capsule to mark pandemic

Nicola Adamczyk, Oscar Whelan, Kim Savage and Kyle Norman Davies
In June 2021, a Time Capsule was buried in Scoil Bhríde, Kill to mark the global pandemic.
Children, parents, teachers and members of Kill community included their memories and recount of lockdown, home learning and the effects of the pandemic on their lives.
It is envisaged the Time Capsule will be unearthed in June 2041.
Photos include Brendan Kelleher (principal) Fiona Pakenham (Chairperson of BOM) Kim Savage & Oscar Whelan (Junior Infants) and Kyle Norman Davies and Nicola Adamczyk (Sixth Class),
