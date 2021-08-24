Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Paralympic games begin today with Kildare hopes pinned on Patrick Monahan

Patrick Monahan

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games officially got underway today with the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium.

Caragh athlete Patrick Monahan will be representing Kildare and Ireland in the Wheelchair Marathon.

The Irish team were the third of the competing nations to be introduced today to those in attendance and were led out by flag bearers, Britney Arendse and Jordan Lee.

The first Irish athlete to compete in Tokyo will be swimmer Barry McClements tonight who will be followed by fellow swimmers Nicole Turner and Róisín Ní Riain.

Monahan (35) is a multiple time Dublin City marathon champion and Rio 2016 Paralympian.

Monahan was inspired to take up Para-Athletics when he watched the 2012 Paralympic Games in London.

His determination and focus helped him to quickly adapt to his new sport and compete amongst the very best in the world.

Monahan recently finished in the silver medal position at the Duluth marathon to put himself in a strong position to qualify for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

