Residents will contest battery store plant appeal

Residents in Two Mile House and nearby areas are to oppose an appeal against a decision not to allow 76 battery storage units at Dunnstown, off the Naas to Kilcullen Road.

Strategic Power Projects Ltd is appealing to An Bord Pleanala after Kildare County Council rejected the application, stating that it would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.



KCC said the facility, which residents claim is the largest of its kind in Ireland, is reliant on the availability of additional supporting infrastructure to transport the stored energy from the site.

KCC pointed out that a proposed electricity substation has not yet been approved and to allow the storage unit would be contrary to the proper planning and development of the area.



KCC also expressed concerns about fire safety aspects including sufficient access routes to enable fire fighting, inadequate separation distances between the storage units and a lack of water supply provision.

According to KCC the development could lead to serious danger to the environment and would seriously injure the residential amenities of property in the vicinity.

A third reason provided for refusing the application was insufficient detail about wastewater provision on the site.

Prior to the decision, SPP representative Paul Carson said the company has many years of experience analysing renewable energy and he said there are no safety issues associated with the project.



“I’ve been involved in renewable energy since 2010; we have a lot of experience and we approach these developments from a detailed and technical point of view. This will not have the impact that is suggested. We are categorically certain it will not have any impact,” said Mr Carson.

He said similar plants have been constructed elsewhere without problem.

He also said that the only way that Ireland can meet climate targets in the future will be if it embraces renewable energy, be it wind or solar power.

Mr Carson also said that the only way that future electricity supply can be guaranteed is through developments like what’s planned near Two Mile House. The facility, if it goes ahead, would encompass 10 acres of land in Dunnstown, at a site opposite the Dunshane Camphill Community residential home, say residents.

Residents also say they fear fires citing examples of similar incidents in China, the US and Australia.

The case is due to be decided by November 16.