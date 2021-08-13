BREAKING: Big brand retailer moving into former Debenhams outlet in Whitewater Shopping Centre

Frasers Group plc, the leading sporting goods retailer, lifestyle experts and multi-brand luxury destination is set to open a brand-new store in Whitewater Shopping Centre.

Another store will be opening at Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork.

The openings will take a phased opening approach, starting with Sports Direct set to open later this year, and luxury lifestyle destination, Frasers, set to open in early 2022.

The stores occupy approximately 150,000 sq. ft. combined and will open in units both previously occupied by Debenhams.

The Frasers will bring a dynamic retail destination to each location and will boast an unrivalled range of beauty, fashion, premium and contemporary accessories and designer childrenswear.

Focusing on experience, brands and service, Frasers will bring a world-class beauty hall alongside an impressive ready-to-wear offering that will include a comprehensive mix of hundreds of brands.

A Sports Direct will also operate within both Mahon Point and Whitewater’s new stores. Opening later this year, each store will boast the very best in sports brands with an unrivalled selection for men’s, women’s and kids and will include sections dedicated to disciplines such as running, football and outdoors.

James France, Head of Global Leasehold Property at Frasers Group said: “ These new sites mark as a pivotal moment for the group as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to bricks-and-mortar and prove our investment into major retail destinations and the retail market in Ireland. Frasers Group is dedicated to bringing an unrivalled shopping experience to customers and, importantly, will bring a significant number of jobs with both openings.”

The deal was brokered by Peter O’Meara & Kevin Sweeney from Savills, acting for Deka, with Karl Stewart of Cushman and Wakefield acting for the tenant.

Peter O’Meara, Retail Director at Savills Ireland commented:

“These deals are a huge boost to the Irish retail market. They demonstrate that despite a challenging retail market, centres which dominate their trade area will continue to attract the best retailers.”

He added:

“The positive impact on both shopping centres will be significant, as Frasers will bring a widened product offering – in a new modern fit-out – which will boost footfall to the benefit of all retailers in situ.”

A spokesperson for Deka Immobilien, the owners of Mahon Point and Whitewater Shopping Centres commented:

“We are delighted to have secured a strong new partner in Frasers at Mahon Point and Whitewater and wish them every success for the future.”

Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge, County Kildare, is one of Ireland’s largest shopping centres outside of Dublin. It features a range of international brands such as Marks and Spencers, Zara and H&M. Plus over 60 leading retailers, including big brand names including River Island, Boots and Skechers. The Centre recently announced the upcoming opening of leading fashion brand American Eagle.

Mahon Point Shopping Centre is Munster’s largest shopping destination. The centre offers an exciting range of over 60 high street stores, restaurants, cafes, as well as a 13 screen cinema and additional leisure facilities.