12/08/2021

Kildare man involved in campaign for in-person graduations at Carlow IT

Mark Dunne

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A Kildare town native is involved in a campaign by IT Carlow to have a physical graduation of students at the facility.
Mark Dunne (22) who is vice president for Education & Lifelong Learning in the Student’s Union said the in-person event is the least that the graduates deserve after enduring sacrifices during Covid-19.
Mark said: “IT Carlow wishes to have physical graduations if possible and this decision is welcomed and supported by the Students’ Union.
“Students have had to go through so much over the last 18 months.
“They had their penultimate year cut short by 2.5 months, were mainly shifted online over the past year in what felt like a never-ending lockdown.
“A physical graduation is the least that they deserve for the many sacrifices that they’ve made for the common good of the country.
“Also, that some worked on the frontline through all this so it’s the least that they deserve for the sacrifices that they’ve made!”
Mark also added that students were forced to spend €3,000, some out of their own pocket, to learn predominately online and unfortunately had lack of access to adequate resources such as physical library access.
He explained that students also lost the chance to play sports etc due to Covid-19 Level 5 Restrictions.
He continued: “That a physical graduation thus must happen this year and is crucial for the reasons above stated.
“I’ve contacted the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris to seek clarity on the guidelines surrounding the issue.”

