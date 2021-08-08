KWWSPCA: Wildlife needs your help in hot weather

While there were many warnings about making sure your pets had adequate water during the recent very hot weather, we should all remember that wild animals and birds need to drink regularly too.

It is a good idea to put water out for any wild animal or bird that might visit your garden, it will be very much appreciated. And you might be rewarded with seeing them come into your garden to drink.

Wildlife Hospital has just Opened

If you have a concern about wildlife issues, or have found an injured or sick wild animal, the recently opened Wildlife Hospital, based near Navan in Co Meath, can advise and help you. Their website is wildlifehospital.ie and contact numbers are 0818 877766 or 01 6877766. It would be worthwhile keeping the number in your phone, as you never know when you, a family member or a friend might need it.

Gemini Needs a New Home

This young collie is Gemini, who did not have the best start to her life. She spent sixmonths of her early life on a 2ft chain, along with a litter sibling who sadly died of neglect.

Luckily for little Gemini, she was rescued. She is now under the care of the KWWSPCA and is waiting for a home, where she will be loved and minded for the rest of her life.

She is a small collie and is very typical of the collie breed in that she has loads of energy and is an intelligent dog. She is very clean in her overnight kennel, she walks very well on the lead. She loves attention and loves to be with people.

She will need to go to a family who will give her lots of exercise and mental stimulation. We do not know what she is like with cats. Gemini has been spayed, vaccinated, and chipped (chip number 972274200241037, origin Ireland).

We ask for a minimum donation of €200 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption and a secure garden is essential for Gemini.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835 Email: kwwspca@gmail.com Website: www.kwwspca.ie

