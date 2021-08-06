Kildare-based company hiring for several positions

WE ARE HIRING

Entropic has established a reputation over 20 years for supplying high-quality commercial HVAC systems and ventilation products internationally.

We assist end-users, designers, and installers with HVAC design, while focusing on safety, sustainability, compliance and best practice. This is an exciting time to join Entropic based in Maynooth with major business growth in Ireland and Europe.

Due to business growth, we are now expanding and have vacancies in the following job roles:



1. Marketing & Communications Specialist. (2 years plus experience working in

marketing /digital marketing with marketing degree or equivalent).

2. Senior Technical Engineers (Qualified Engineers 10 years plus experience in

HVAC). (Mechanical Engineering or Building Services Engineering degree).

3. Engineers/Estimators (Qualified Engineers 3 years plus HVAC

experience).(Mechanical Engineering or Building Services Engineering

degree).

4. National & UK Sales Manager (Qualified Engineer with 3 years plus sales

experience). (Mechanical Engineering or Building Services Engineering

degree

5. Senior HVAC Service Technicians (5 years plus HVAC experience in Lead

field HVAC service Role).

6. HVAC Service Technicians.(2 years plus HVAC experience in field service

role).

7. International Business Development & Key Account Manager.(5 years plus

experience and degree in Mechanical / Building Services engineering or

Business degree).

8. Graduate Positions ( HVAC ) Mechanical Engineering or Building Services

Engineering degree).

9. Business Development & Key Account Manager.(3 years plus in Sales and

Account Management in Engineering Sector). Degree in Engineering, Sales

or Marketing.

We have attractive salary and benefits package including the following:

 Competitive Salaries

 Attractive Benefit package

 Mentoring programme with senior management

 Progressive employee focused Performance Management system with

regular feedback on a quarterly basis.

 Regular structured in house CPD programme

 Individual learning & Development .

 Career Progression opportunities.

 Opportunities for blended working

 Opportunities for International assignments

 Recognition Programme.

Where to apply

If you are interested in applying for any of our programme, contact at us on

recruitment@entropic.ie with CV attached. We will be more than happy to answer

any questions you may have. Detailed Job profiles for each role available.

