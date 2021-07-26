Naas gardaí make arrest after dangerous driving incident

The incident happened on Friday
Gardaí arrested a male (late teens) for dangerous driving near the Millennium ring road in Naas.
A number of garda vehicles were involved in the incident which took place shortly after 9pm on Friday . The teenager was taken to Naas Garda station where he has since been released.
A file will now be prepared for director of public prosecutions
