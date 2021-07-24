Interiors: Budget friendly décor tips

Check out my simple budget-savvy décor tips to help enhance your home. They are easy on your wallet, easy to complete and easy to love. These décor tips will boost your confidence and make you feel more comfortable taking on more challenging DIY projects. Here are my Top 10 Budget Friendly Décor Tips.

Change your cushion and throws

To add a stylish update or to reflect a new season, change up your throws and cushions. Areas to consider are living rooms and bedrooms for an instant revamp. Throws and cushions are the perfect choice to add extra depth and texture. You might also like to update your bedlinen.

Update a light shade

A remarkably simple way to add an instant update to a room is to update your light fittings. For a simple update choose an easy fit shade for an existing ceiling pendant or table lamp.

Replace your door handles

Adding new hardware to existing cabinetry can really enhance your room. Areas to consider are kitchen cabinets, bathroom furniture and bedroom furniture. Consider updating drawer pulls, handles, doorknobs, etc and choose those that feel comfortable in your hands as they need to be ergonomic as well as looking great.

Upcycle your furniture

Update a dressing table or even your kitchen dresser by simply changing its paint colour, adding new doorknobs and some scented drawer liners for optimum visual impact and a lovely scent. Alternatively, you could try your hand at decoupage or create a geometric effect using frog tap and a variety of paint colours.

Hang some art or create a picture gallery

Hang some artwork or create a picture gallery to add a focal point in your room. Areas to consider are over a sofa, a hallway or even on the staircase.

Create a feature wall

Create a feature wall in a bedroom or playroom with paint, wallpaper, stencils or wall decals. There are lots of great stencils on the market today and plenty of paint finishes to help you create a distressed or modern design. Check out the stunning range of stencils from Royal Design Studio.

Add a rug

Rugs are an amazing tool to help zone an open plan room in addition to adding warmth. Whether you opt for a neutral or colourful rug it will have a positive impact on your space. Areas to consider are under a dining table, in a bedroom, living room, a runner on a landing or even an outdoor rug if you have an outdoor seating area.

Style a shelf or bookcase

When deciding what to display think about the composition; consider vertical interest, texture, colour and form when choosing your favourite pieces. Suggested items might include vases, books displayed vertically or horizontally, flower arrangements, candles, bowels, picture frames, ornaments etc.

Add a mirror

Mirrors are an amazing tool to help reflect light in a space when strategically placed. Available in a range of sizes and shapes they can really enhance a space.

Paint tiles

Refresh tired looking tiles with the use of tile paint for a new budget friendly update. Ensure tiles are clean and use a limescale remover if needed before painting. A grout pen is also useful to redefine grout lines.

Thanks for taking the time to read my interiors column. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in a future column then please drop me a line with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie