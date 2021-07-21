Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Caragh junior football champions pay visit to former player and trainer

Caragh junior football champions pay visit to former player and trainer

Caragh man Joe Dunne meeting members of the Caragh junior football team and his grandson Kyle

Members of the Caragh Junior Football team that were crowned county champions recently paid a visit to former player, trainer and official of the club - Joe Dunne. 

Joe's son John Dunne said:

On the 11th of July, Caragh beat Robertstown to become 2020 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Champions.

The final score was 11 points to 6 points.

Considering what the world has gone through in the last two years it was amazing to see the color and pageantry brought to the village again.

The young men took time out of the deserved celebration to visit my dad, Joe Dunne, with the trophy.

My dad played for, trained and sold tickets for the club for as long as I can remember.

He's recently suffered from poor health and the fact that the lads remembered him was so refreshing.

I hope the photos portray this: 

Matt McNally (standing), Kevin Connor (captain), Eoghan Garry, Kyle Dunne (grandson) Joe Dunne and Kevin Dempsey. 

Eoghan Garry and Joe Dunne 

Joe Dunne and his grandson Kyle Dunne who is also a Caragh under 8

