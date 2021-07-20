Intel supports Leixlip Musical & Variety Group

Community groups and their members are the backbone of local towns and villages across Ireland. This is especially true here in Leixlip where a vibrant mix of community-based groups can be found.

Intel is proud to have a longstanding relationship with many of these groups and have been proud to support the work they do for over three decades.

Intel had the opportunity recently to support the Leixlip Musical and Variety Group (LMVG), a community-based, volunteer-led musical group that is at the heart of the local area.

The group was established in 1980 and for over 40 years have prided themselves on staging high-calibre productions – such as pantomimes and musicals – for the entire Kildare community to enjoy. The group provides a unique social and creative outlet for our members to develop their acting, singing and dancing skills and confidence.

The group recently undertook a very special project – to replace their current base, a 35-year old prefabricated building that was in severe disrepair, with a new unit that can serve as a suitable home to the group for many years to come.

Before the arrival of COVID, the group had embarked on a fundraising drive to support the installation of a new facility. Last year Intel got involved in the effort and sponsored the shell of the new cabin space, facilitating its installation and build. The sponsorship from Intel was specifically supported by the Fab Construction Enterprise (FCE) group who manage a portfolio of construction projects across Intel’s worldwide network.

The cabin unit, which is kindly hosted in the grounds of Scoil Eoin Phoil on Green Lane in Leixlip, will serve as a base and home for the group, and for rehearsal space, hosting auditions, costume storage and set storage.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Intel’s External Relations Manager Lisa Harlow said, “The Leixlip Musical and Variety Group is such an integral part of the community here in Leixlip and it’s doors have been open to many – young and old – for over 40 years. It was our pleasure to support the group on this upgrade project and to help them find their way to a new home that I hope will serve them well and be a place of much joy, friendship and creativity for many more decades to come”.

Chairperson of LMVG, Ross Murray said “We are incredibly proud that we have been able to replace our prefabricated unit this summer, despite the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on all our plans and in particular, on artistic communities all across Ireland.

This project has been in train for 18 months and has only succeeded because of the tireless support of all our members and supporters. On behalf of the entire Group, I would like to thank everyone who has supported our efforts, and in particular to Intel for their very generous contribution to this project. Their support represents an incredibly welcome and timely investment and it demonstrates a wonderful commitment to maintaining the creative and artistic fabric of our community”.