Search our Archive

19/07/2021

1452599028110

Kildare Property Watch: Straffan fixer-upper goes for €310,000 above asking price

Ladycastle home: House near the K Club sold at at auction for almost double its estimated price

Straffan fixer-upper goes for €310,000 above asking price

The property at Ladycastle, Straffan

Reporter:

Reporter

A dormer bungalow in need of renovation, on almost an acre of land located near the K Club in Straffan, sold at auction last week for €310,000 above its guide value.

Coonan Property said there was phenomenal interest in the online auction last Thursday, July 15.

The 25-year-old, four/five bedroom detached bungalow is located just over the boundary wall of the K-Club and was advertised as one that would benefit from renovation work.

According to the selling agent, ‘judging by the buzz online there is energy aplenty ready to go into this property’.

The reserve price was surpassed on the opening bid, and there was plenty of interest.

Bidding was constant in an auction that lasted almost 40 minutes, with a number of active bidders. The property eventually sold for €660,000.

“We would all like to wish the lucky purchasers a wealth of happiness with their new property,” said Coonan’s.

Selling agent Jill Wright said: “An excellent price was achieved which shows the popularity of the North Kildare/Straffan area and the demand for residential property in this location.

“I would like to thank all the bidders who took part, particularly the successful party”.

John L Mulvey & Co.Solicitors acted for the vendor in this sale.

For further information please contact Coonan Property on 01 628 6128 or info@coonan.com.

Most Popular

Kildare v Westmeath

Daniel Flynn of Kildare is tackled by Kevin Maguire of Westmeath during the Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Kildare and Westmeath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by H

Kildare book a Leinster final spot

Multimedia

More News

Kildare v Westmeath

Daniel Flynn of Kildare is tackled by Kevin Maguire of Westmeath during the Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Kildare and Westmeath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by H

Sport

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie