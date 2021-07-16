Mystery over former Kill resident missing for more than four months

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to missing person Alin-Stefan Hiemesch.

Alin is a Romanian National aged 31 years, who has previously resided at Kill, Co Kildare and Clondalkin Co. Dublin.

He moved to Ballina on the 15 December 2020 where he was staying with friends at Barrett Street in the town. Alin worked part-time as a mechanic at a garage in Crossmolina, Co. Mayo.

Last Known Movements:

Monday, 1 March 2021 - Alin left his apartment on Barrett Street at 3pm and has not been seen by his friends to date.

Tuesday, 2 March - it is known that Alin briefly returned to his apartment, leaving it again at approximately 1.30pm. Later that day shortly after 2.20pm, Alin is captured on CCTV on Bury Street, Ballina while walking towards the ‘font junction’.

Then shortly before 2.50pm he made a call from his mobile phone to a local person. (His phone has not been used since and is not currently operational).

Investigation:

Investigations to date have failed to identify Alin leaving Ballina by either bus or train.

Extensive searches have been conducted in Ballina on land and water with Gardaí being assisted by local people, the Garda Water Unit, Gráinne Úaile Sub Aqua Club and by River Moy Search and Rescue, Ballina.

Gardaí have visited addresses that Alin frequented in the Clondalkin area of Dublin.

Investigations in Clondalkin and searches in the Ballina area have failed to provide evidence as to Alin’s location.

Gardaí and Alin’s family fear for his well-being and safety.



Description:

Male

Aged 31 years

Approximately 5'10"

Approximately 14st in weight

Short, black hair



Clothing:

Grey hooded jacket

Black slim track pants

Black runners

Purple and blue horizontally stripped woollen hat with a notable red bobble on top

Distinctive black and white face covering

Black laptop case



Appeal:

Do you know where or with whom Alin stayed on the night of Monday the 1 March 2021?

Did you or anyone you know give Alin a lift out of Ballina on the 2 March 2021 or on subsequent dates?

Has Alin made contact with you or are you aware of anyone he may have spoken to in recent weeks?

Do you have information as to Alin’s whereabouts at this time?

If Alin is watching he is asked to contact a family member, friend or An Garda Síochána and let them know that he is safe and well.

Please contact Gardaí at Ballina Garda Station, tel: (096) 20560.