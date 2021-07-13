ALERT: Forecaster predicting that temperatures could soar this weekend
A forecaster predicting that temperatures could soar this weekend and is advising people to make the most of the summer weather when it comes.
"A fine spell of weather coming later this week and into the weekend with potential for a warm and sunny weekend," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "Plenty of cloud still Tuesday and Wednesday but some sunny spells and the sunshine will increase from Thursday along with the temperatures.
"It could get up to as high as 27C at the weekend, a lot of uncertainty beyond the weekend at present so make the most of the upcoming few days."
