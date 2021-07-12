Walks, head shave and wheelbarrow push on Kildare Relay for Life rota

Participants in this year’s Relay for Life Kildare have ditched the pandemic blues and come up with fun new ways of raising funds and awareness for cancer research.

Committee member Peter O’Neill explains teams are working hard on their events in advance of August 21 and 22 next.

“Each team will record these activities and forward to the committee for streaming on the Facebook page during the 24 hours of Relay weekend,” he said.

“With Relay being virtual again it is more difficult for them as the camaraderie and coming together of whole communities, family and supporters is not possible so their efforts are much appreciated by Irish Cancer Society (ICS) and committee.”

Team Breda’s Warriors are walking 109.5km during the 24 hours of the event, split into three legs of 36.5km each.

“Team captain Alan leads off covering Athy, Suncroft, Brownstown, Kildare and Rathangan. The second leg is Andrew covering Rathangan, Prosperous, Clane, Sallins and Naas. The third leg is Eddie covering Naas, Newbridge, Kilcullen and finishing back in Naas. Team members are army and ex army personnel and will be accompanied by an MP car as safety vehicle, and the Order of Malta. The event has garda approval,” added Peter.

“Naturally we encourage people to come out and cheer them on and donate.”

Team Caroline’s Crackers have planned a novel wheelbarrow push around Newbridge with a target of 300km with assistance of family and friends walking and recording their distance and give to Caroline to help achieve her target. They are hoping for individual donations of €10 and families, €25.

Team Cairde le Cheile led by captain Sinead White have volunteered a head shave for Sinead herself and her niece in Dunnes Stores taking place on August 14 with support from Peter Marks and Dunnes.

Team Amy’s Angels led by team captain Cathy Mahon embark on a 5km walk starting from the Church in Curragh Camp on July 25 with donations of €5 individual and €10 per family.

Peter outlined that these are some of the main activities so far and more information will be available on Relay for Life Kildare Facebook page.

Donations can be made by going to Justgiving Relay for Life Kildare.

“Finally, there is good news from the Curragh Racecourse who are naming a race in honour of Relay for Life at their meeting on August 21 and committee members will be delightedto attend and make the presentation of the trophy to the winning connections,” he said. Teams are still welcome to come forward from all parts of County Kildare especially North and South of the County.

“At Relay we will continue to celebrate our survivors, remember those who have lost their battle with cancer and fight back with our efforts to raise funds to enable ICS to maintain it’s much needed services,” he concluded.

For further information contact Peter O’Neill at 087 2422380, Lisa Nagle at 086 3914152 or Caroline O’Sullivan at 087 4499903.