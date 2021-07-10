Summer sizzlers from The Leinster Property Auction

The Leinster Property Auction will hold their summer auction next week Thursday, July 15, via their online auction website www.leinsterpropertyauction.ie.

The auction will offer properties from across the province including residential homes, commercial properties, investment assets and agricultural holdings.

Patrick Folan, of The Leinster Property Auction noted “traditionally summer months tend to be the busiest for property transactions, and despite current restrictions in place, we are continuing to see a very busy property market. The properties which are currently on the market are seeing high demand from interest parties. We are seeing substantial increases in viewings on rural properties and also those in commuter distance to regional towns and cites.”

The company are also now taking entries for their upcoming online auctions, which are scheduled for September 2 and September 30. Mr Folan commented further “with the high demand we are currently experiencing, now is a great time to market properties and we have thousands of registered applicants looking to buy.

“Furthermore, selling with ourselves is an attractive option as we do not charge any upfront costs into the auction and take on board all marketing and entry fees. The property owner has no costs until the property is successfully sold at or above the previously agreed reserve price.”

These properties are up for auction next week:

Woodfield House, Persse Park, Ballinasloe, Galway — Offered at bids over €475,000 in partnership with RE/MAX Professional Partners, Athlone.

Ideally located just five minutes from Ballinasloe Town, this large five bed detached property is finished to the highest of standards. Along with bright and spacious living accommodation throughout, this fabulous property benefits from the third floor been converted for use as a cinema room and storage space.

Externally the property sits on a c. 0.75 acre site which has been extensively landscaped and features mature trees and shrubs. To the rear, with access via double doors in the dining room, is a lovely paved patio area which leads around to the front. There is an extra-large shed to the rear, which could be converted for use as a workshop/apartment/gym or for storage space.

This is an ideal home for anyone wishing to relocate to the country with still having quick access to cities, towns, villages and excellent local amenities.

Clonlyon, Kilcock, Meath — Offered at bids over €335,000 in partnership with Team Lorraine Mulligan, Celbridge.

A fabulous three-bed bungalow (with an attic conversion) and set on an impressive circa .5 acre site in the picturesque location of Clonlyon. This is a superb property, and it is located on its own private site and boasts of endless potential and extension possibilities (subject to planning permission). This home can be found in excellent condition and is the ideal setting to bring up a family. The gardens are wonderfully mature and enjoy a selection of flowers, trees, and scrubs.

Circa 22 Acres Kilree, Bagenalstown, Carlow — Offered at bids over €200,000 in partnership with Kehoe Auctioneers, Carlow.

Development lands extending to c. 22 acres in the town of Bagenalstown adjoining Fr Cummins Park. The lands would ideally suit a medium density housing development within easy reach of the town`s amenities and the town services. Folio number CW9392F & CW9389F.

Contact The Leinster Property Auction on 01 687 5040 to arrange for a free property valuation or for more information visit www. leinsterpropertyauction.ie. Next auction Dates: July 15, September 2 and September 30.