Fancy a move? Two cottages for €75k each

SNOWDROP COTTAGE, DUNGARVAN VILLAGE, CO. KILKENNY

FOR SALE - €75,000

Fran Grincell Properties brings Snowdrop Cottage in Dungarvan, Co. Kilkenny into the property market as a property bursting with "olde world" charm and renovation potential.

"Owning a property of this type is special and there's huge potential in owning one," the estate agent says.

"There's nothing complicated about renovation in an old property. They were constructed with simple materials in a time of average workmanship and by straight-forward people. No need to complicate them.

"This is a question of recognizing location potential and opportunity and to renovate and possibly add to a lovely simple cottage.

"Loving old properties and recognizing the opportunity to live in a special way and have a different lifestyle is often about recognizing opportunity, this could be it."

Dungarvan Village is a unique historic village close to Thomastown, Gowran and is a 20 minute drive to Kilkenny City.

This property can be sold individually or with Property 2 - click 'Next Story' for Property 2