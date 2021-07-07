Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, July 7

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Flanagan (née Dunne)

Tallaght, Dublin / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Flanagan (née Dunne) Margaret (Peggy) (Kiltipper Woods Care Centre and formerly of Ballymore Eustace) 27th June 2021 peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Kiltipper Woods Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Peter and loving Mum to Seámus and Oisín. Margaret will be sadly missed by her family, sisters Aileen and Monica, her grandchildren Ronga and Arwen, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below “Condolences”.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday (9th July) at 11am via the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/parish-of-ballymore-eustace

All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.





The death has occurred of Larry FANNING

JKL Street, Edenderry, Offaly / Clane, Kildare



Formerly of Clane, Co. Kildare.

Larry passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

May Larry Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of John Keena

Loughanure, Clane, Kildare



Keena, John, Loughanure, Clane, Co. Kildare, July 6th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the tender care of the staff of Naas General Hospital, Sadly missed by his much loved wife Mary, son Niall, daughters Claire, Niamh and Sinéad, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, his 12 grandchildren, sisters Kathleen, Helen, Olive (Deceased), Carmel and Pauline, brother Paddy (Deceased), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for John (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

John's funeral can be viewed on Thursday morning at 10.30am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

John's funeral cortége will be leaving his residence on Thursday morning at approx. 10am, travelling via his parents' residence to arrive at St. Patrick & St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to http://copd.ie/donate/.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Mary Bernadette (Rose) Kemmy (née Droney)

., Kildare



Charlton, London, UK.

Peacefully at home in Charlton, London on the 23rd of June 2021, so gently cared for by the Palliative Care team. Beloved wife of the late Frank Kemmy. Much loved and missed by her brother, niece and nephews, friends and adopted nieces and nephews.

May She rest in Peace

Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at the Carmelites Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11:30 am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. The numbers at the mass are limited in line with current restrictions. Condolences can be left in the condolences section below.

Rose's Funeral Mass can be viewed at The Carmelite's Church, Kildare Town Facebook page or at the following link;

/https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/

The death has occurred of Baby Jake Frances McManus

Leixlip, Kildare



Baby Jake Frances McManus. (Barnhall Meadows, Leixlip, Co. Kildare). Born sleeping on July 5th 2021 at The Coombe Hospital. Beloved baby son of Eoin and Jennifer. Sadly missed by his loving parents, grandparents Ann and Paddy Keegan and Adrian and Maura McManus, aunts, uncles, cousins, Godparents and relatives.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Mass of the Angels for Baby Jake will be celebrated on Thursday afternoon in the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Old Hill, Leixlip and may be viewed at 1.00pm by following the link below; https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity Burial immediately afterwards in Donaghcumper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the charity Every Life Counts. Jennifer has set up the following Go Fund Me page for them: https://gofund.me/696581e0

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.