Meat processing plant in Edenderry planning to expand

Plans have been lodged for the expansion of a meat plant in Edenderry.
A planning application has been submitted to Offaly County Council by Rosderra Irish Meats Group Limited for the construction of a new single storey extension at its five hectare site on Carrick Road in the town.
The proposed development will incorporate cold rooms, a loading bay, a marshalling area and associated plant rooms.
Also planned is a single storey extension to enclose the existing in-take area.
The designs also include a new single storey extension for storage.
