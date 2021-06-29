Meat processing plant in Edenderry planning to expand

Government 'must support' new meat factory in Offaly - TD

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Plans have been lodged for the expansion of a meat plant in Edenderry.

A planning application has been submitted to Offaly County Council by Rosderra Irish Meats Group Limited for the construction of a new single storey extension at its five hectare site on Carrick Road in the town. 

The proposed development will incorporate cold rooms, a loading bay, a marshalling area and associated plant rooms.

Also planned is a single storey extension to enclose the existing in-take area.

The designs also include a new single storey extension for storage.

