Online discussion of Kildare's economic strategy

FILE PHOTO of Naas Enterprise Park
An online discussion will take place on Kildare Economic Strategy 2025 next month.
Kildare Co Council Chief Executive Peter Carey and economist Jim Power will be the main speakers at the webinar via Zoom on July 6 at 10am.
The event is hosted by County Kildare Chamber and Local Enterprise Office Kildare.
People wishing to attend will be able to register online at www.countykildarechamber.ie.
