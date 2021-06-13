Naas Legion of Mary on Leaving Certificate mission

Naas Legion of Mary on Leaving Certificate mission

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

The local branch of the Legion of Mary visited Naas CBS recently for a rose planting ceremony and to give a Covid-19 compliant socially distanced talk to six of the sixth year students.
Every year before the students begin their Leaving Cert exams, Aileen Sheehan and Eileen Cunningham visit the school to speak to every sixth-year class.
During this annual visit the ladies explain the origin, meaning and significance of the miraculous medal and also about the power of faith and prayer.
Each year the students welcome the visit and the ladies offer their best wishes to the students in their upcoming exams and for the future.
For the last two years this annual visit has had to be cancelled because of covid. Two rose bushes were also planted.

