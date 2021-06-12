Local councillor unveils footpath in west Wicklow

Safety

Local councillor unveils footpath in west Wicklow

Cllr Patsy Glennon (left) Frank Curran Wicklow Co Co chief executive and Cllr Pat Kennedy

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

A new footpath connecting Hollywood village to Hollywood cross on the N81 — a long sought after community facility — has arrived.

Cllr Patsy Glennon acknowledged the goodwill shown by the Corrigan family in facilitating the project. Opening the pathway, Cllr Glennon said the path “will be of particular benefit to our younger generation and to our senior citizens and will enhance the attraction of Hollywood”.

He also noted that it’s often something of an uphill struggle to secure infrastructrue for areas like Manor Kilbride, Lacken, Ballyknocken, Valleymount, Dunlavin, Donard, Knockananna, and Hollywood.

Most Popular

Newbridge store wins European award

Mark Cribbin, Operations Manager Aramark; Ciaran McNally, Head of Capital Development and Food Strategy Maxol; Brian Donaldson, CEO, Maxol and Siobhan Grimes, Head of Retail Maxol

Newbridge store wins European award

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie