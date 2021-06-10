Road near Kildare border very slippery for drivers

Image by Uwe Hoh from Pixabay
The surface of a Laois road for motorists can be like driving on Laois road on an ‘ice pack’, a councillor has claimed.
Cllr Aisling Moran made the comment after Cllr Pascal McEvoy questioned Laois County Council to address flooding outside Jim Dooley’s house at Grange, Maganey.
Area Engineer Philip McVeigh told Cllr McEvoy Laois County Council will arrange to inspect this location to review the scope of works required.
Cllr McEvoy welcomed this commitment.
Cllr Moran said a bend near the house needs to be addressed for traffic coming towards Killeen.
“If it is raining or greasy, the road becomes an ice pack, it's as if there's no surface,” she said.
Cllr Moran asked the officials to examine the stretch when the issue was raised at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.