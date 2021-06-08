Cash and jewellery robbed in Sallins

Incident

Cash and jewellery robbed in Sallins

Sallins

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

A diamond necklace along with a diamond ring and €300 in cash were stolen during  a break-in at Sallins.

A home at Sallins Pier was targeted between 9.30am and 2.30pm on May 26. The occupant returned to find that the back door had been forced open and was damaged.

It’s understood the culprit left via a utility room door.

