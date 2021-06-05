Interiors: Rattan and wicker trends

A big trend for summer 2021 is rattan furniture. This week I wanted to explain the difference between rattan and wicker and share with you some of the beautiful rattan furniture available locally.

‘Wicker’ is the word used to describe the method and style of weaving, whilst ‘rattan’ is the actual material used to create the piece of furniture. Wicker furniture can be woven from other natural materials such as bamboo, reed or willow. Dating back to ancient Egyptian times, wicker weaves were used in baskets, chests and chairs, and saw a resurgence in the Art and Crafts movement at the end of the 19th century. Rattan is a strong fibrous plant harvested in Asia and Africa. It resembles thick vines and is both durable and flexible, whilst also a renewable material.

Currently, rattan furniture is right on trend and it is no wonder why, with its pretty weave and nostalgic vibe. Rattan furniture is both stylish and affordable and is a super choice for a variety of uses such as headboards, mirrors, lampshades, chairs, baskets etc.

A statement rattan chair indoors can add a natural element to your interior scheme.

Rattan can suit a variety of home styles such as coastal, boho, or rustic. In addition, it can also make a real statement when placed in a modern space where it is least expected. Here’s a look at some of my favourite rattan products available locally

Sadie Ash and Rattan Lounge Chair from Meadows & Byrne

The Sadie ash and rattan chair from Meadows and Byrne is the essence of style and substance. Created from handwoven rattan with a solid ash frame, it is an investment piece that you can use both indoors and outdoors. Expertly made and beautifully designed its uniquely curves legs create a contemporary profile to enhance your decor. Size: 70 x 70 x 72cm, priced at €379 from Meadows & Byrne.

Helen James Considered Rattan basket from Dunnes Stores

Made from natural, durable and eco-friendly rattan, these baskets from Helen James are a great way to carry items around your home. Available in two sizes, it could be utilised for laundry, toys, firewood, shoes etc and would make a great addition to any home.

Brought to you by Irish designer Helen James, exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Priced small €40 and large €50 from Dunnes Stores.

BUSKBO Armchair Rattan from IKEA

Made of hand-woven rattan, a living material that makes each armchair unique. Airy but sturdy with an embracing feel makes it perfect to curl up in.

A great way to invite nature into your home. By using a renewable material like rattan in this product, IKEA avoid using fossil or finite materials. Priced at €140 from IKEA.

Rattan placemats from Meadows & Byrne

The natural round jute placemats are perfect for a casual dining setting. Perfect for a rustic or Scandinavian inspired dining setting where you want to add a natural element.

Dimensions: 38cm diameter. Priced at just €23.70 for a set of six from Meadows & Byrne.

Ball Wicker Hanging Lamp from Woo.Design

The ball wicker hanging lamp in size medium from Woo Design would make a great addition to any home. Available in natural or black from Dutch brand HK-Living. Nice above the dining table or nice in the hallway, ideal to combine with the different items from the HK-Living collection. Price at €299 from www.woodesign.ie.

Thanks for taking the time to read my interiors column. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in a future column then please drop me a line with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.