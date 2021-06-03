Tourist attraction: Barrow Blueway through Rathangan, Monasterevin and Athy will be completed by end of next year

The Barrow Blueway from Lowtown, through Rathangan, Monasterevin and Athy is on target to be completed by the end of next year.

Senator Mark Wall raised the issue in the Seanad. He acknowledged there had been some delays due to Covid, but welcomed the response to his parliamentary question from the Minister for State for Local Government, Malcom Noonan.

“The project is getting a lot of attention locally and is in great use by so many people where it is currently opened. I am currently dealing with a lot of interested parties who want to invest and are investing along the route of the this Blueway. It is a very exciting project for Kildare and Laois and there is no doubt that the potential is there with this project to create employment and a social project that can benefit all those who live in the area," said Senator Wall.

Planning approval for the development of the 46km stretch along the Barrow Blueway from Lowtown to Athy was received in March 2019.

The project involves the upgrading of surfaces along the waterways to achieve ‘Accredited Blueway’ status for the

route. The project is being delivered through the partnership of Waterways Ireland, Kildare County Council and Laois County Council for a total project cost of €6.75 million.

Surfacing works are complete from Castlemitchell, Athy to Vicarstown, Co. Laois and also from Lowtown near Robertstown to Glenaree, Rathangan.

A special Blueway committee has also been set up in Rathangan to make the most of the amenity for both visitors, the local community and the economy.