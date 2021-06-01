Large plot of industrial land for sale in Newbridge

Coonan Property have listed the sale of a Newbridge development site which is zoned with an objective for industrial and warehousing.

The lands are located to the north of Newbridge town centre and are expected to fetch some €2.5 million.

The site, for sale by private treaty, adjoins Newbridge IDA Business Park and has frontage to the M7.

The site has road frontage directly along the M7 motorway. The lands are adjacent to a thriving business park with businesses including Lily O’Brien Chocolates, and Proctor & Gamble, to name two.

The approximately 23 acres of land is 10km from Naas and extremely close to a whole host of amenities.

According to the selling agent, this part of the country is constantly growing and expanding and provides substantial employment opportunities throughout the surrounding Mid East communities. Newbridge itself is a thriving hub for business and industry. The M7 is one of the country’s main veins, connecting to Dublin, Cork, and the south. Easy transport routes will be a huge advantage for long term viability here. The site is in a great position within the locality, with access to onward travel by road, rail and bus.

Will Coonan of Coonan Property commented “this is a location historically known for industry, from ropes and peat to silverware; with this objective for industrial and warehousing use, the subject lands will attract strong interest. Other uses for the site that encourage industry and employment will be considered — with the exception of retail.”

For further information contact Coonan Property at 01 6286128 or info@coonan.com.