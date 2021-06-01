Plans begin for new Cadet School project in Curragh Camp

Expressions of interest are currently being sought from contractors for the construction of a proposed Cadet School Headquarters at the Defence Forces Training Centre in the Curragh Camp.

The project, which has an estimated construction value of €1m. includes the refurbishment and partial demolition of the existing building which is 250 square metres in size.

Also involved is the construction of a new two-storey extension spanning 650 square metres which combined will form the new Cadet School HQ building.

The HQ building will include offices and conference rooms as well as teaching, administration and communal spaces.

The Construction Information Service database said the project was approved under the Defence Forces Built Infrastructure Programme 2020–2025.

Announced in January 2020, Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe said the first ever infrastructure programme for the Defence Forces earmarked €145m worth of investment in Defence Forces facilities over the next five years.

He said the programme reflects the complex environment in which the Defence Forces operate and the corresponding need for appropriate infrastructure to provide for accommodation and training of personnel, maintenance and storage of equipment for land, sea and airborne operational requirements.

He added that the blueprint focussed on ensuring that the Defence Forces have the necessary infrastructure to enable them to undertake their roles.

"We in Government are committed to ensuring that the necessary investment in infrastructure is undertaken, in line with our commitment and belief in our Defence Forces," he continued.