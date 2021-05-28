Kildare Deaths, Friday May 25

Patrick Corscadden, Trim, Meath / Kilcock, Kildare

The death has occurred of Patrick Corscadden who passed away peacefully at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown on Wednesday May 26. Beloved husband of Pauline and adored father of Therese, Sharon, Wayne, Lee, Dermot and Glenda. Predeceased by his parents William and Rose (School St., Kilcock), sister Janey and grandson Logan.

Patrick will be sorely missed by his family, beloved brothers and sisters, daughters-in-law Roisin and Elaine, sons-in-law James and the late Kevin, sisters-in-law, brother-in-laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings (50 people) a private Funeral Mass will be held this Sunday in St. Patrick's Church, Trim at 12.30 o'clock. A private cremation will take place afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

The parish link for the Funeral Mass ~ https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-parish-trim

Monica Dallon, Formally of Coldwells, Ballymore Eustace

The death has occurred of Monica Dallon, who passed away peacefully, in the care of Our Lady's Ward St Vincent's Hospital Athy. Fondly remembered by her family and friends, We would like to express our sincere thanks to the staff of St Vincent's Athy for the care Monica received in her final days.

Arriving on Saturday morning to Ballymore Eustace to The Church of the Immaculate Conception for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Vincent's Hospital Athy.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people, please adhere to social distancing advice.

Pat) Mangan, Park View, Clane, Kildare / Celbridge

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Mangan, Park View, Clane and late of St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge. He passed away peacefully on May 26 at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, children Bridget, Angela, Catherine, Patrick and Thomas, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Michael, Thomas and James, sister Evelyn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Patrick.

The funeral cortège will be leaving his residence on Saturday at 1.30pm to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 2pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in The Abbey Cemetery, Clane, for those of you that would like to line the route in a socially distanced manner. The funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday at 2pm by going to the following link: https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital.

Padraig Meredith, Moorefield Park, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Padraig Meredith,Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Kildare. He passed away on May 26. Sadly missed by his loving mother and father Josephine and Michael, brother Cathal, sister Grainne, sister-in-law Rebecca, two beloved nieces Lottie-Daisy and Lillie-B, aunts, uncles, cousins, good friends Shauna and Teresa, choir and work colleagues, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Padraig Rest in Peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Elizabeth Imelda Sheehan, Ashgrove House, Kildangan, Kildare / Moyvane, Kerry



The death has occurred of Elizabeth Imelda Sheehan, Ashgrove House, Kildangan and Moore Abbey, Monasterevin, and late of Kilbaha, Moyvane, Co. Kerry. She passed away peacefully, on May 27 at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Ellen, brothers Tom, Dick and Jack, sister Grace and nephew Richard. Lovingly remembered by her sisters Sr. Anne Bernadette, Sr. Veronica, Kathleen, Eileen, Margaret and Nuala, brothers Danny, Con, Timmy, Jim and Willie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, carers and her many, many friends.

In accordance with H.S.E guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Imelda, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Saturday at 12 noon, live-streamed on https://youtube.com/channel/UCVQVOMu9jmtp3EyH3co9n_Q , with burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Donations, if desired, to Down Syndrome Ireland or online at https://downsyndrome.ie/donate/.