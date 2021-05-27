Saba hiring up to 45 staff for Kildare Village outlet

A Thai and Asian restaurant is hiring for up to 45 positions for its new restaurant in Kildare Village.

Saba has had a ‘Saba Street Kitchen’ at Kildare Village since 2018 and now now expanding into the premises of the former Le Pain Quotidien.

The building is based over two floors and spans 480 sq metres.

Saba is hiring waiting staff, bartenders, bar manager, supervisors, general manager, assistant managers, chefs, breakfast chef and kitchen porters.

Saba opened its first restaurant over 15 years ago and now has two restaurants in Dublin city.

The restaurant will seat 130 guests indoors, and also has a private room for 16 people, as well as a south-facing outdoor dining Terrace that will seat an additional 45 guests.

Saba owner Paul Cadden said: “While it’s been a challenging time for the hospitality sector, we are delighted to reopen with a new addition to the Saba Group with our Kildare Village restaurant.

“The Saba team is working hard to design new menus, drinks lists and a beautiful space.

“We look forward to welcoming customers to Saba Kildare Village and creating great memories in our newest location.”

The new Saba eatery will be open all day, seven days a week, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as all of Saba’s signature Thai and Vietnamese dishes and cocktails.

Last year the Irish arm of the Belgian-owned bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien went liquidation and the outlet in Kildare Village did not re-open when last summer following Covid-19 restrictions.

The company has struggled for several years with tough trading conditions that were worsened by a shut down due to Covid-19.

The outlet was opened in Kildare Village in 2015 and was the group’s first premises in Ireland.

It built strong links with customers and the local community by holding classes for baking.

Another restaurant was later opened in Molesworth Street in Dublin.

Founded by Belgian food entrepreneur Alain Coumont, the classy bakery is known for its sourdough bread and its communal tables.