Naas trailer theft spate continues

Another trailer has been stolen in Naas.

The Ifor Williams make trailer was taken on May 20 from a business premises at the Maudlins industrial estate, off Dublin Road. It’s valued at €1,000.

The theft occurred at 3.30pm. A black jeep vehicle with a 08 registration and three male occupants was seen in the area.

Read more County Kildare news

Another trailer was stolen from a premises at Alasty, Straffan, on May 14 between 10am and 2pm.

The silver coloured Ifor Williams trailer has a mesh side and a ramp. It is valued at €1,650 and when taken it had a registration of 131 KE 767.

A cattle trailer was stolen from Newlands, on the Kilcullen side of Naas, on May 8 between 1pm and 4pm. This trailer has a value of €900.