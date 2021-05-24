Junction box is needed for Naas estate entrance
Traffic count
The junction at Craddockstown, Naas
Naas councillor Anne Breen wants Kildare County Council To provide a yellow junction box at the entrance to the Craddockstown Walk junction on Craddockstown Road in the town.
The county council has promised to assess the location by carrying out a traffic count to determine if a yellow box is warranted in line with the council’s policy for the provision of yellow boxes.
Cllr Evie Sammon said that there is no need for a traffic count because it is apparent that residents find it difficult to access the road having left their homes.
