Work Curragh army firing range upgrade to be completed before Autumn

Work on upgrading the army firing range at the Curragh Camp is expected to be completed by Autumn.

Large machinery have been seen operating on the site over the past number of weeks. A Defence Forces spokesperson last week confirmed the small arms ranges at the Defence Forces Training Centre are currently undergoing renovation, with the installation of a new modernised, electronically controlled firing range.

“Electronically controlled firing ranges or Electronic Training Ranges (ETRS) have now become the standard range in other militaries,” he said.

“The renovation will be ongoing over the summer months and is scheduled to conclude in Autumn. The footprint and impact area of the range will remain within the bounds of the previous range.”