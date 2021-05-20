Shock after young boy killed after being hit by van in housing estate in Midlands

A young boy was killed on the streets of a Midlands housing estate on Wednesday after a road traffic incident.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal collision at Ardnacassa, Longford on Wednesday, afternoon, May 19.

Gardaí say the collision involved a single vehicle, understood to be a van, and a male child and occurred at about 2pm.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been removed to Mullingar Hospital. The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Gardaí say no other injuries have been reported.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Palace Crescent area of Ardnacassa between 1:30pm – 2:30pm this afternoon, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.