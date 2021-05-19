Live in these areas? Thousands of households across Kildare urged to conserve water until 8pm due to essential works

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kildare County Council, is carrying out essential maintenance works at Srowlands Water Treatment Plant as part of the treated water storage system.

The essential works involve the installation of new pipework at the treatment plant. In order to safely facilitate these works, a plant shut down is required. These essential works are being delivered in adherence with current HSE and government COVID-19 advice.

The works are scheduled to take place today until 8pm.

Irish Water in collaboration with Kildare County Council have reconfigured the network to maintain normal supply to as many customers as possible and treated drinking water reservoirs will be filled to their maximum in advance of the works starting.

Irish Water is appealing to all customers in the following areas to conserve water as their drinking water supply is dependent on reservoir storage for the duration of essential works to: Kildare Town and surrounds; Carbury; Derrinturn; Naas; Athgarvan; Newbridge; Parts of Caragh; Kilmeague; Monasterevin; Calverstown; Nurney; Narraghmore; Ballitore; Prosperous and surrounding areas.

While handwashing remains a priority, simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply. Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving can save up to 6 litres of water per minute. Taking a shower instead of a bath or using a watering can rather than a hose when gardening can also make a big difference in water use. There are lots more tips on how to conserve water in your home on our website at www.water.ie/conserve

Speaking about the works, John O’ Donoghue, Regional Operations Manager, Irish Water said, “We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and working in partnership with Kildare County Council we will make every effort to minimise any disruption that these necessary works may cause. The delivery of this work is an essential part of Irish Water’s upgrade of the Barrow Water Supply scheme which will safeguard the water supply to homes and businesses in Kildare and the GDA, ensuring a safer, more sustainable water supply into the future.”

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

Irish Water said it regrets any inconvenience caused.

Its customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates visit www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-and-service-update/