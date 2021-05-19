Mick Sammon - for all your heating and plumbing needs

Need a plumber in County Kildare and surrounding areas? From small plumbing repairs to complete heating and plumbing systems for your home, Mick Sammon Heating and Plumbing can help.

Call us now on 045 431049 or 087 2070803.

Unit 13B Tarmel Centre, Cutlery Road, Newbridge, Co. Kildare

“We have been in business for over 36 years”

Visit www.micksammonheatingandplumbing.ie.

As Kildare prepares to reopen — hopefully for good — after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leinster Leader/KildareNow is launching its Back In Business campaign to support local retailers and the community.

Each day on our website we will highlight two local Kildare businesses, as part of our Two for Today effort to support the local community, secure and create local jobs, and keep our towns and villages alive. The Leinster Leader has been here for Kildare through thick and thin since 1880, and we will continue to deliver all that’s happening in news, sport and entertainment in print and online in the county.