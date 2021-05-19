New edition planned of book series which featured popular Kilcullen woman

Twenty years since the acclaimed Vanishing Ireland project began, author and historian, Turtle Bunbury is creating a new series of profile interviews with Ireland’s elders to share their life stories. Kindly supported by SuperValu, former broadcaster and nations’ favourite Anne Doyle, are putting the call out to the people of Ireland to propose family members or friends over the age of 70, who would like to share their stories.

Vanishing Ireland with Turtle Bunbury is a podcast series of interviews with Ireland’s over 70’s, celebrating their life stories, challenges, courage, kindness and humour. The series seeks to document the very often, extraordinary lives of our older population in a way that celebrates the past while informing younger generations in shaping the future. This new series aims to highlight the wealth of humour, resilience and wisdom from Ireland’s elders. Created in audio format, Turtle will discuss life and its learnings with people across Ireland, saving and celebrating their voices for future generations.

Kilcullen’s very own Bridget Aspell (who passed away in 2014 at the grand age of 104) had her interview included in ‘Vanishing Ireland, Friendship and Community: Volume 4’ published in 2013. A former shop assistant and housewife, Bridget spoke candidly of her upbringing in Yellow Bog, Kilcullen. If there was ever a person who epitomized the term ‘having a good heart’, it was Bridget Aspell, as everyone who crossed her path had nothing but a good word to say and would recall her kind and unique soul.

Speaking about the Vanishing Ireland Series, Bunbury says: “Twenty years ago, I teamed up with the renowned photographer James Fennell to create what became the first Vanishing Ireland book. We knew how important it was to chronicle the experience of our older generations, so many of whose fascinating lives were literally vanishing, unrecorded. Introducing the voices of Vanishing Ireland to the podcast generation is an entirely new departure for our elders but is deeply exciting and very much in keeping with our aims. It is my great hope that listening to these interviews - the wisdom, the humour, the memories - will enhance the way we live our own lives."

Given the unique position SuperValu has as part of so many communities and its national reach with campaigns such as Tidy Towns, GAA, the Autism Community and others, it is uniquely placed to bring this project nationwide appeal with a solid footprint in community.

Ray Kelly, Marketing Director, SuperValu said: “The Vanishing Ireland project has a robust track record in championing local heroes and strengthening the bond between the generations. We are a resilient nation who appreciate our older generations and embrace traditions while also looking to the future for a better Ireland for everyone. SuperValu understand inter-generational communities who are diverse and inclusive as we are lucky to see it every day in our stores around the country and in campaigns such as Tidy Towns, which brings everyone together. We are delighted to support Turtle with this series.”

Taking part in the launch former broadcaster Anne Doyle added, “this is such a special series documenting the stories of the past so that they are captured in history forever. I am delighted to work alongside SuperValu and Turtle Bunbury to ensure these stories are available for many generations to come.

I encourage you to enter family members to be part of this wonderful series. It’s high time we hear from our older generation and revisit our past with its rich history. We can all learn something from the experience.”

The mission of Vanishing Ireland has always been to preserve the stories of the older generations, bringing to life the world that our grandparents knew in a manner that appeals to a 21st century audience. The hope is for Vanishing Ireland supported by SuperValu to inspire children and grandchildren to listen to the stories of their own parents and grandparents, as well as older friends and neighbours, creating a record of memories for future generations.

Those who would like to put forward friends or family over 70’s, are asked to email podcast@ vanishingireland.com or visit www.vanishingireland.com . Closing date for entries is Friday, 4th June 2021.