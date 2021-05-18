Newbridge Silverware adds to ethical diamond collection as it reopens after lockdown

To coincide with the reopening of the Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre, the company has added to its collection of diamond jewellery which it launched last year.

It features a carefully curated collection of ethically sourced diamonds and 18ct white and yellow gold jewellery as well as sapphire gemstones. A vintage range is also on offer of preloved specially selected items of jewellery.

Centre manager Michelle Lynch is thrilled to be able to fully reopen the doors to the public. Since January, she has provided a personal shopper service over the phone, and on the week prior to opening, people could pop in by appointment.

But on the morning of Monday, May 17 the centre could finally welcome the public, while also adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines.

“It’s great for everybody. It’s great for morale,” said Michelle.

The showroom is now open from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 6pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Visitors can also visit the Museum of Style Icons for free. The restaurant will be closed as per government guidelines but Michelle explained that customers can avail of a take away service from Domo’s Emporium including tea, coffee, sandwiches and treats.

She said that a lot of work has been done on upgrading the garden and the installation of a marquee, which they hope to open at a later date.

“It’s a great atmosphere. We are delighted to be back.”