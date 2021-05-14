The Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, prepares to welcome back guests

After many months of closure, we are delighted that there may be some light ahead following the easing of restrictions announced by the government.

We will reopen to residents only from Wednesday, June 2, who will be able to enjoy indoor and outdoor dining, bar service and pool and gym facilities.

We will reopen to all non-resident customers from Monday, June 7, for outdoor only dining and bar service.

The Club leisure centre will also reopen to members on Monday, June 7. The Beauty Rooms will reopen in June - further details to be confirmed.

Follow the Keadeen Hotel on FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM and TWITTER. Visit www.keadeenhotel.ie, or call 045 431666 or email info@keadeenhotel.ie.

As Kildare prepares to reopen — hopefully for good — after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leinster Leader/KildareNow is launching its Back In Business campaign to support local retailers and the community.

Each day on our website we will highlight two local Kildare businesses, as part of our Two for Today effort to support the local community, secure and create local jobs, and keep our towns and villages alive. The Leinster Leader has been here for Kildare through thick and thin since 1880, and we will continue to deliver all that’s happening in news, sport and entertainment in print and online in the county.