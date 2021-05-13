New Car Wash facility being planned in Rathangan

Plans have been revealed for a new car wash facility in Rathangan.

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by KKC Janitorial Supplies.

The proposed facility which includes a kiosk and storage container unit is intended for Rathangan Industrial Estate, according to Construction Information Service.

KKC, previously called Kildare Knitting Company, was established over 30 years ago.

Based in Rathangan Industrial Estate, KKC originally produced a variety of knitted fabrics for industrial applications but later shifted emphasis to the production and distribution of janitorial supplies and health and safety products.