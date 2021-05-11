Toughers Steakhouse, Bar and Restaurant, Naas, is looking forward to welcoming returning customers

The popular Toughers Steakhouse, Bar and Restaurant, located at Ladytown, Naas, is currently offering customers click-and-collect services, with space for outside dining.

We are delighted to start welcoming all our customers back, and look forward to seeing you all again soon.

Follow us on FACEBOOK or call 045 432673.

Check out our menu online at www.toughersrestaurant.ie.

As Kildare prepares to reopen — hopefully for good — after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leinster Leader/KildareNow is launching its Back In Business campaign to support local retailers and the community.

Each day on our website we will highlight two local Kildare businesses, as part of our Two for Today effort to support the local community, secure and create local jobs, and keep our towns and villages alive. The Leinster Leader has been here for Kildare through thick and thin since 1880, and we will continue to deliver all that’s happening in news, sport and entertainment in print and online in the county.