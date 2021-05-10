Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, May 10

The death has occurred of Theresa Reynolds (née Walsh)

Celbridge, Kildare



REYNOLDS (St. Patrick’s Park and formerly of Temple Mills, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) May 6th, 2021 (suddenly), Theresa, beloved wife of the late Vincent and dear mother of Vincent, Terry and Theresa. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, son-in-law Doron, granddaughters Julie, Eireann, Megan, Lolly and Izzy, great-granddaughters Georgia and Skylar, brothers Paddy, Noel and Vincent, sisters Maureen, Phyllis and Dolores, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Theresa’s Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Wednesday morning (12th May 2021) at 11.00am https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Celbridge Community Centre.

Theresa’s feisty spirit will be alive in her children’s hearts.

She is dancing with the Angels now.

The death has occurred of Mary (Molly) McGrath (née Mulhall)

The Bleach Cottages, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday morning (11th May) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Gret (Mary Ann) Moran (née Bagnall)

Courthouse, Robertstown, Kildare



Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Patrick (Ducks), children Sham, Johnny, Tina, Paddy, Trisha, Rosanna, Nicola and Michael, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Maureen, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Gret rest in peace.

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. Gret's funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Farewell friends Facebook page www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming/

The death has occurred of Peter RIORDAN (Comdt.)

Kill, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



Aged 90, Late of Kill, Naas and Clane, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully after a short illness at Naas General Hospital. Beloved husband to Terry Healy Riordan. Sadly missed by his loving sister Peg, children and step-son, Martin, Deirdre, Paul, Laura, Shane, Michael, Fergal, Ronan and Justin; Edward, sons-in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his wife Eithne (2006), and sons Stephen (1978) and Bernard (2019).

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. The funeral cortège will leave The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday 12th May at 10.15am, passing by his former home in Meadow Court, Naas, to arrive at the St. Brigid’s Catholic Church, Kill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://tinyurl.com/peterriordan. Peter will be laid to rest at Clane Friary Graveyard.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of PJ Carroll

Leixlip, Kildare



Carroll, PJ (Castletown, Leixlip) May 7th 2021, (peacefully), at St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, beloved husband of Máiréad and dear father of Alan, Graham, Audrey and Sinead. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Michael, sister Breda, eleven grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place.

PJ’s funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Tuesday afternoon 11th May at 12.30 pm. Our Lady's Nativity Live Webcam Stream | iTech Media Live Streaming Leixlip (churchmedia.tv)

The cremation service may also be viewed by following the link below on Tuesday afternoon at approx. 2:20pm https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

PJ’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday 11th May at 12noon approx. for friends and family to pay their respects.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com

The death has occurred of Thomas Mason

Mountbrown, Old Connell, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Kinneagh, Kilcullen and Beauford, Killorglin, Co. Kerry. Peacefully at Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving sons Karl and Tomás, daughters Sheila and Nora, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters in law, sisters Ena and Kathleen, stepdaughters, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Thomas rest in peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Thomas's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church