Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, May 7

The death has occurred of Bridget Dempsey

Ballyhagen, Carbury, Kildare



Beloved daughter of the late Ann and sister of the late Derrick. Deeply regretted by her loving father Paul, sadly missed by her brothers Paul, Ray and Robert, sister Anne, sisters-in-law Caroline, Tina, Caroline and Shauna, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bridget Rest in Peace

Due to the Current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family Funeral on Sunday at 12.30 in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Bridget's Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

You can line the route from the house to the Church on Sunday with social distancing and adhering to government guidelines. Condolences can be left using the link on this page. The Dempsey family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time.

The death has occurred of Marjorie BYRNE (née McEnroe)

Churchtown, Dublin / Kildare



(Formerly Kildare) 2nd May 2021 (peacefully) at St Vincent’s University Hospital, beloved wife of Kevin, predeceased by her brother Eamon, she will be sadly missed by her sisters Kay, Mary and Carmen, brother Paul, brothers-in-law John (Costello), Cormac and John, sister-in-law Celeine, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends around the world.

Rest in Peace

A private family Funeral will take place due to government guidelines. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view on the following link https://youtu.be/jo2iO1cOHQ8 on (Saturday) 8th May at 11am. Messages of sympathy for the family may be left in the condolence section below. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Capuchin Day Centre for Homeless People.

The death has occurred of Alice Cross (née Tuohy)

Rathcurragh, Newbridge, Kildare

Arrangements have changed.



Sadly missed by her loving daughters Jennifer, Jackie and Marina, sons David and Louis, grandchildren Rhiannon, Eleanor, Lauren, Alex, Aisling, Megan, Oska, Finn, Charlie, Elliott and Lily, great-grandchildren Archie, Andrya and Finley, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, special niece Eileen, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Alice Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal from Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross for funeral service at 2.30pm on Friday (14th May). The service can be viewed at:

www.vimeo.com/event/153499

The death has occurred of Anne Donohoe

Moorefield Drive, Newbridge, Kildare



DONOHOE Anne (Moorefield Drive, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. 6th May 2021. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, her adoring children Yvonne, Gary & Caroline, grandchildren Oisín, Fionn & Jessica-Anne, brothers Michael, John & Dan, sisters Bridget, Margaret, Mary & Theresa, sons-in-law Séan & Patrick, daughter-in-law Laura, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives & friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, on Saturday, 8th of May, at 11am in Cill Mhuire Church, Newbridge, with burial afterwards at St. Conleth’s cemetery, Newbridge. Anne’s funeral will be live-streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/cill-mhuire-church. The funeral cortege will travel via her home to arrive at Cill Mhuire church for 11am.

Those who would have liked to have attended th funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences on the RIP condolence section below.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) LAWLOR

Lacken View, Naas, Kildare



Grandfather of the late Ryan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marion, son John, daughter Denise, daughter-in-law Maura, son-in-law Darren, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

"May Jimmy Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Saturday, 8th May, with a Funeral Mass at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas.

Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on

https://www.naasparish.ie.

A cremation service will follow the Funeral Mass in Newland's Cross Crematorium with web-streaming from there on the link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Monaghan

Cedarwood Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Brid. Sadly missed by his loving sons Michael, Mark and Tom, daughters Martina (R.I.P.)and Grace, daughters and sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Mick's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church.

The death has occurred of James WALSH

Kilmeague, Naas, Kildare



WALSH James (Kilmeague, Naas, Co. Kildare) - 6th May 2021 (peacefully) in his 98th year at Naas Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Anne and his daughter-in-law Lisa. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May James Rest in Peace

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings a private family funeral will be held. Removal by Anderson and Leahy Funeral Directors on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. James' Funeral Mass will be live streamed by https://www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming/ Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Friends of Naas Hospital.

Those who would have liked to have attended but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences on the RIP condolence section below.