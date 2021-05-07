Man accused of Kildare town knife assault was 'defending his girlfriend'

A man received staples to the back of his head wound after being assaulted by a man wielding a knife in Kildare town, it was claimed at Naas District Court on April 28.

Shane Kenny, 26, whose address was given as 3524 Bishopsland, Kildare, faces allegations of possessing a knife and assault on April 19 last at Dunmurry Road, Kildare.

The court heard garda evidence that the defendant also threw the knife at the injured party's back as he was running and the defendant was identified by the injured party and from CCTV images.

During the interview the defendant made admissions and also said he wasn't sorry and would do it again and this resulted in an objection to bail being granted.

It was also alleged there are ongoing issues in relation to both parties.

Solicitor Seamus Boyle said the defendant turned up at a garda station voluntarily. He said he was angry, upset and crying.

Mr Boyle said his girlfriend received a number of “disgraceful texts”.

The solicitor said the defendant had indicated he was sorry and wanted to “move on.”

The defendant told the court that the texts sent to his girlfriend, who is nine months pregnant, amounted to “come out for gang bangs and threesomes.”

The defendant said he was also told to “go f...myself”.

He told Judge Desmond Zaidan “I’m only standing up for my girlfriend; it’s what any man would do.”

He also said it had been going on for six or seven months.

The defendant claimed that he had been punched first and his girlfriend was due to give a statement to the gardaí.

Judge Zaidan refused to grant bail but said that the issues could be revisited with the consent of the gardaí. The case was adjourned.