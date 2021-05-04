Post Sallins bypass works needed in Johnstown

Cllr Fintan Brett

Some work needs to be done in Johnstown in the wake of the opening of the Sallins bypass and the M7 widening.

That's according to  Fintan Brett who has asked Kildare County Council to engage with the contractor to ensure that the temporary works site at Johnstown is reinstated properly.

He also wants the shrubs planted by the local community "and removed by the contractor" to be put back.