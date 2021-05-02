Short stay car park space for Poplar Square in Naas

The ongoing saga about the pedestrianisation of Poplar Square in Naas got a brief outing at the April Naas Municipal District meeting.

Some business people have criticised the plan, but the area is constantly used by members of the public and there are off-street car parking spaces nearby.

Cllr Anne Breen called for a click and collect arrangement to be put in place so that people could collect purchases at premises like the take away operator there. Cllr Breen has opposed the pedestrianisation on the basis that local businesses are opposed to the loss of car parking spaces.

However, Cllr Colm Kenny pointed out that the area is being used a lot more now that the winter weather has disappeared.

KCC official Mairead Hunt said that an age friendly space could not be provided without a change to the parking byelaws (which can only happen once yearly) but it would be possible to provide a short stop facility. Ms Hunt believes that this would be best provided at the traffic lights end of the square. She said that KCC intends to continue to trial this project over the summer months for use by the public.

When restrictions permit bicycle stands, age friendly seating and wheelchair accessible tables will be installed. The public will be asked to for their views to inform the future design “of this public space”. She said the project has been very successful with the space and seating in almost constant use.