Kildare Property Watch: Nurney pub set for auction

O’Brien’s Bar and Lounge in Nurney will be put up for auction in May and is set to be offered to the market at bids over €325,000.

The licensed premises will be sold via the online Leinster Property Auction, in partnership with Vincent Finnegan Auctioneers, on Thursday, May 13.

O’Brien’s is a well known village bar and lounge with huge potential, according to the selling agent. The property comprises of a ground floor bar and lounge, overhead residential accommodation, a beer garden and an enclosed yard with numerous outbuildings.

The property is ideally located on the main road with excellent passing trad and 7km from Kildare town and Kildare Village.

The auction company currently have a large selection of properties for sale from across the province.

Patrick Folan from The Leinster Property Auction said: “despite the current Level 5 restrictions, we are continuing to see significant enquiry levels on the majority of properties offered via our online auction websites. Due to circumstances throughout last year, our online auctions have been in high demand, a trend that we expect to continue into the future as more and more people move online.

“As a company we can offer buyers and sellers the chance of transact properties all online, while also offering a faster and more secure method of sale while working closely with over 300 auctioneers across Ireland.”

The company’s online auctions are held via their regional website www.leinsterpropertyauction.ie along with the national website www.iamsold.ie.

The online auction websites allow buyers to download and review the property legal pack with their solicitor and once happy, can place bids online in real time while the auction is open for bidding.

Other properties up for auction on May 13 include lands at Ralish, Abbeyleix, Laois, which are offered at bids over €60,000 in partnership with Clement Herron Real Estate; and a 0.299 acre plot of land with development potential at Jones Road, Drumcondra — close to Croke Park — which is on at bids over €1,800,000 in partnership with Kelly Bradshaw Dalton.