Bike stolen in Naas
Naas Garda Station
A bicycle was stolen from a garage at a house in Naas.
The incident happened on April 26 between 5pm and 6.30pm at a residence in Kingsfurze.
The bike, a green coloured model, has a value of €800.
Naas Garda Station
A bicycle was stolen from a garage at a house in Naas.
The incident happened on April 26 between 5pm and 6.30pm at a residence in Kingsfurze.
The bike, a green coloured model, has a value of €800.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on