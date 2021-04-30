Kildare Deaths, Friday April 30

J.J. Mooney, Gallen View, Ferbane, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare

The death has occurred of J.J. Mooney, Gallen View, Ferbane, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare. J.J. died on April 27, unexpectedly at home. He was a native of Ticknevin, Carbury, Co. Kildare and was predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa (née Cooney).

J.J. will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sons Gary, Trevor and Darren, grandchildren Lauren, Cian, Lilyrose, Conor and Cillian, sisters Moira, Bernadette and Catherine, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Linda and Ashling, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In the interest of public health, JJ's funeral will be private. His family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

A private family Mass will be celebrated on Saturday (May 1) in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane at 10am (Max 25 people), which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie.Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules.